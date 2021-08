TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Police in Topeka say a 2-month-old infant who was in the back of a car when it was stolen has been found safe.

Police say the incident happened late Monday morning, when the vehicle was reported stolen near 6th and Clay streets.

Police say the vehicle was found a short time later with the baby still inside and unharmed.

A few hours later, police arrested a 47-year-old Topeka man on suspicion of robbery, vehicle burglary, kidnapping and child endangerment.