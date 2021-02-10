Topeka police introduce new therapy dog

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Topeka Police Department introduced Gracie, its new furry friend, to the public Wednesday.

The Goldendoodle was donated to the police department and will be used as a therapy dog.

Right now, the department plans for Gracie to help promote officer wellness, assist in investigations, and join officers when they are engaging with the public.

According to officials with the Topeka Police Department, the cost of having Gracie is very minimal. Donors paid the cost of obtaining the therapy dog. The department will pay the costs of a veterinarian.

