Topeka police investigating 3 deaths, 2 separate shootings

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Police in Topeka are investigating two separate shooting incidents that happened hours apart and resulted in three deaths.
Police say the first shooting was reported around 8 p.m Monday, and arriving officers found two victims with gunshot wounds.
Police say one victim had non-life-threatening injuries and the other was pronounced dead at the scene.
Just before 2 a.m. Tuesday, police responded to another shooting and found two victims with gunshot wounds dead inside a home.
Police have not released the names of any of the victims and have not announced arrests in either case.
