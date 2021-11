TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Topeka Police Department is investigating the death of a toddler.

Around 11:15 a.m. Tuesday, officers responded to a medical call in the 2400 block of SW 10th Avenue regarding an unresponsive 1-year-old boy.

The child then was rushed to a hospital where he was pronounced dead. The boy’s name hasn’t been made public. His cause and manner of death remain undetermined.