Topeka police seek information in fatal Christmas Eve hit-and-run

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Topeka Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in providing any information that would be helpful in the investigation of the hit-and-run fatality from Christmas Eve.

Police are asking residents near SE 23rd Street and SE Davies Street to check video surveillance between 5:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. on Dec. 24.

The victim was identified as 55-year-old Lora Ann Patillo.

Information can be sent to Topeka police by emailing telltpd@topeka.org or by calling Shawnee County Crime Stoppers at (785) 234-0007.

