TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Two Topeka men have been honored for rescuing a woman from a burning home.

KSNT-TV reports that the Topeka Fire Department on Thursday gave “citizen heroism awards” to Robert Havens and Mark Elder.

The fire broke out at the woman’s home in March. Fire Chief Craig Duke says that if the men hadn’t acted, the results would have been “disastrous.”

The homeowner was treated at a hospital. Duke says she is doing much better.