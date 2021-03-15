Topeka settles lawsuit in 2016 police crash for $335,000

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — A Topeka official says the city has settled a lawsuit over a 2016 crash involving a police cruiser that left two people injured.

Topeka City Manager Brent Trout told television station KSNT on Monday that the city has agreed to pay $335,000 to settle the case.

The incident stemmed from an April 2016 crash in which an on-duty officer drove sped through a red light and hit a car driven by Jesus Meza.

The collision caused the car to roll several times and seriously injured Meza and a passenger, Mayra Meraz. In 2018, the pair sued the city for $5 million.