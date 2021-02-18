Topeka students renew push for school to change name

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Students of a high school in Topeka named for an early 20th century Ku Klux Klan leader have launched a petition effort seeking to have the name changed.

The Capital-Journal reports that an offshoot of the school’s Young Democrats group is hoping to collect between 3,000 and 5,000 signatures on the petition.

The effort garnered 1,000 signatures in its first 24 hours. The effort goes back to an October report by the Seaman High School newspaper, The Clipper, that uncovered that Fred Seaman had been an “exalted cyclops” or chief officer in the Topeka KKK.

School district spokeswoman Candace LeDuc says the school board has no set timeline for discussing a name change during the pandemic.