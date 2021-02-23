Topeka woman dies from injuries in I-70 collision Friday night

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) – A Topeka woman has died from injuries she suffered in a Friday night crash on I-70 in western Shawnee County.

According to a Kansas Highway Patrol report, Douglas and Betty Foutz were traveling home for the night on Friday when the driver of a pickup truck rear-ended their Ranger on I-70 and Southwest West Union Road.

After their vehicle flipped it went over the guard rail, it landed in the creek bedding on the roof of the vehicle.

The crash left Betty in critical condition, and she later died at Topeka hospital.

According to KSNT News, Douglas made it out of the car with minor injuries and assisted their newly adopted dog, Bella, to safety. Bella was then handed over to firefighters on the scene, but she freed herself from the harness and ran away. Bell was found dead after being hit by a truck.