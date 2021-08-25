Topeka woman killed in rollover crash on I-70 west of Kansas City

BONNER SPRINGS, Kan. (KSNW) — A 19-year-old Topeka woman was killed in a crash on Interstate 70 west of Bonner Springs on Tuesday.

According to the Kansas Turnpike Authority, the crash happened at mile marker 216.

The driver of a vehicle drifted left hitting the guardrail, then drifted right and hit a concrete barrier and overturned multiple times.

The driver, identified as 19-year-old Chelsie Faith Randel, of Topeka, was pronounced dead at the scene after being ejected. She was not wearing a seat belt, according to the crash report.

