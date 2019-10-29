Topeka Zoo euthanizes elderly Malayan sun bear

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) – Topeka Zoo officials say a 30-year-old Malayan sun bear was euthanized after suffering from several age-related medical conditions.

The female bear, called Cup Cake, was euthanized Monday. She and a bear called Ho Ho came to the zoo in 2017 after their exhibit at a previous zoo was closed for construction.

Zoo Director Brendan Wiley said both bears were elderly when they arrived in Topeka and zoo officials anticipated they would not live long. He says they were kept in an area with keepers who specialized in working with geriatric animals.

Cup Cake began limping on Saturday and her hind legs were useless by Sunday.

The Topeka Capital-Journal reports the decision was made to euthanize Cup Cake when she developed head tremors Monday morning.

