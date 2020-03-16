1  of  2
Topeka’s ‘tent city’ moving indoors after securing $100,000

Local

by: Anna Christianson

Posted: / Updated:

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The City of Topeka has secured $100,000 that will allow homeless residents of a tent city to move to indoor housing if they want to.GOOD

The money came from Valeo Behavioral Health Care in Topeka, according to their CEO, Bill Persinger, Jr. He said that the organization gave the $100,000 to the city to finance housing vouchers for the homeless after receiving an extension on an existing grant. Valeo is among several city, state and private organizations that make up Topeka’s Homeless Task Force.

The donation is enough to fund 28 vouchers for six months, according to Misty Bosch-Hastings, a task force representative for the Kansas Department for Aging and Disability Services. She said the voucher program comes as tent city residents need to vacate the land by March 22, as BNSF Railway, that owns the land, has scheduled a clean-up for March 23.

In addition to allocated money, Bosch-Hastings said an extensive volunteer network, Volunteers Assisting Tent City Residents, has donated time, money and items for the homeless of Topeka to help them get back on their feet.

