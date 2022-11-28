WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A new entertainment venue is opening in Wichita this week, three months earlier than initially expected. Topgolf plans to open to the public on Friday, Dec. 2.

Topgolf, 2976 N. Greenwich Road, says it will be the premier entertainment destination in Wichita.

The company says it offers a technology-enabled driving range with controlled hitting bays, HDTVs in every bay, a sports bar, and a restaurant.

Topgolf Wichita (KSN Photo)

Topgolf Wichita (KSN Photo)

Topgolf Wichita (KSN Photo)

Topgolf Wichita (KSN Photo)

Topgolf Wichita (KSN Photo)

Guests can bring their golf clubs or use complementary clubs and aim for giant outfield targets. Topgolf says its high-tech balls will score themselves, but there’s no pressure to have a good golf swing or score a lot. Instead, it’s more about having fun.

To schedule a visit and to see available promotions, click here. The normal hours will be 10 a.m. to 11 p.m., Sunday through Thursday. Topgolf stays open until 1 a.m. on Friday and Saturday.