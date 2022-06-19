GOODLAND, Kan. (KSNW) — Topside Manor Inc., a not-for-profit healthcare organization located in Goodland, hosted its second annual Father’s Day car show Sunday.

The car show was hosted at the skilled nursing facility to bring cars to the residents that cannot get out to car shows otherwise.

(Courtesy: Topside Manor Inc.)

Goodland Cruise Nights 2022, along with residents, their families, and the public, brought out various types of cars – from classic cars to rat rods, tractors, motorcycles and even kid’s cars to compete in competitions, such as the coolest car and most unique non-traditional car.

Topside Manor Inc. resident 93-year-old James Daniels was at the car show and able to reminisce on his need for speed as a young man.

Topside Manor Inc. says Daniels recalls racing at 50 MPH in his first car, a 1924 Model T that he and his friend bought for $35.

According to Daniels, the car needed some repairs before you could crank it to start it.

“Otherwise you had to push it, my wife would get in and pop the clutch for me and we’d start it, and I’d jump on the running board and she’d slide over, and my mother-in-law said she’d come back around the corner and her daughter was sitting behind the wheel and she couldn’t understand what was going on,” said Daniels.

Daniels would later trade in his Model T for a ’42 Ford Coupe, with Bonnie and Clyde type doors. He would then trade that in for a 1955 Pontiac, which at the time cost $1 to fill up the gas tank. The Pontiac is now a family heirloom.