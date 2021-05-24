No serious injuries reported after tornado causes damage in Selden in northwest Kansas

SELDEN, Kan. (KSNW) – The Sheridan County Emergency Management said a tornado caused damage in the town of Selden on Monday around 6:30 p.m.

The emergency manager reported trees down, buildings and homes damaged, a train overturned and a silo destroyed. There were no injuries Kansas Highway Patrol Trooper Tod Hileman said.

The Sheridan County Fire Training Chief Steve Hirsch said when the power went out, the tornado sirens did not sound and first responders had to alert the community. As a result, it was a close call for one firefighter after a power pole crashed into the back window of the truck. He said without these crews, the aftermath could have been much worse.

“This town will rebuild, and it’ll be just as strong as it was before, because of the people that live here. They’ve survived droughts, and they’ve survived tornadoes, and they’re going to survive this tornado,” said Hirsch.

Crews will be working to clean up the damage Tuesday morning. The sheriff said 38 properties have major damage and another 84 have minor damage.

“It’s been overwhelming, not only on manpower, but we’ve been so fortunate with surrounding communities, whether it’s fire, EMS, law enforcement, Wildlife and parks, KDOT, this whole thing takes a lot to keep the operation going,” said Sheridan County Sheriff Brandon Carver.

The mayor has signed a disaster declaration.

In a tweet Monday evening, Kansas Senator Dr. Roger Marshall said, “Glad to hear everyone is safe. My office has been in contact with officials and stands by ready to assist those who need help.”

Storm damage photos and videos

