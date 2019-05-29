Tornadoes touch down in north central Kansas

RUSSELL, Kan. (KSNW) – KSN News has confirmed a tornado touched down Tuesday afternoon near Waldo in Russell County. There are reports of power poles down, and roads being blocked off.

Northeast in Mitchell County, viewers sent KSN a photo of the tornado near Tipton. Right now, there is no word of any injuries. However, the tornado caused damage to two farms.

“It’s mainly the out-structure building,” said Daryl Streit, assistant fire chief for the Tipton Rural Fire Department. “The houses are fine.”

In Ellis County, funnels were reported near Schoenchen and Munjor. A tornado touchdown was also reported north of Ellis.