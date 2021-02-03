Touchdown for local bakers as Chiefs head to the Big Game

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW)- After local bakers tackled the many woes that came with the year 2020, they say this Big Game is a touchdown for business.

The customers are rushing the line to get the last minute requests for chiefs cookies, cakes, and cupcakes.

With a local team in the big matchup, WOW Cakes owner Devi Lee and J. Rae’s Bakery co-owner Alyson Voth said they are scoring extra points this year.

“This is kind of our slow season,” said Devi Lee. “This is when we start to prepare for graduations, Valentine’s Day, and eventually bridal season.”

“Usually the first week of February is a slower week for us until Valentines Day, and usually January is a slower month for bakeries and so having the chiefs win definitely helps pick that up and fill in the gap there before we get busy with Easter and the summer holidays,” said Alyson Voth.

The pandemic is limiting the size of events is creating a fumble in sales, but sweet treats are saving the day. Cookies with Patrick Mahomes face and cakes with the Chiefs logo are becoming the icing to several watch parties and bringing in business for those local shops.

“People want to celebrate and we’ve got a local team in a big game and we want to celebrate it so we’re doing it with food as always,” said Lee.

“Having the chiefs winning definitely is helping boost our sales, it’s getting more traffic through the doors,” said Voth.

Lee said the moment the Chiefs won the playoffs, fans were in a scramble to scoop in and score some sweet treats.

“We did see a huge upsurge as soon as the chiefs won,” said Lee.

Voth said it is stressful as their team tries to balance the demand.

“We have been in there baking non stop trying to keep our case very well stocked,” said Voth.

Both Voth and Lee said it is a blessing. They said it is getting the finances out of the red and into the end zone.

“I am thankful for every little order that chooses to come to see us,” said Lee.

J. Rae’s Bakery is taking orders until February 4 and currently has sugar cookies on display.

WOW Cakes said they have cupcakes and cakes for those last-minute shoppers.