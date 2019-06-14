Tourism groups respond to state’s ‘least fun’ ranking

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wallethub released a new study that says Kansas is one of the least fun states in the nation. The website based its study on categories like the number of attractions, variety of arts and entertainment, and nightlife, among other things.

But tourism groups don’t think the ranking is fair.

“They’re missing one a big piece of what we promote which is our outdoor aspect of what there is to do in Kansas,” said Kelli Hilliard , public relations manager for the state’s tourism division.

She said the different landscapes make the outdoors a big part of tourism.

“We’ve got great hiking trails across the state, water activities, sailing, kayaking.”

The goal for tourism groups in the state is to attract people to spend money in Kansas.

“We’re in charge of promoting everywhere from Kansas City to Dodge City, to Greensburg to Abilene, to Council Grove, all the little cities in between and everything,” said Hilliard.

Many of those cities have to deal with the perception that there’s nothing to do in Kansas.

Karen Hibbard with the Manhattan Convention and Visitors Bureau said the key is getting people here once.

“People go oh man, I had no idea there were so many things to experience once I came to Manhattan and to Kansas.”

She said for many people, it’s all about opening your eyes.

“There’s a lot that we have to offer, I think many times we forget that our own community, our own state is really a destination, how many of us think that we have to go someplace in order to relax and get away,” said Hibbard.

Both g​​​​​​roups encouraged native Kansans to get out and see what the state really has to offer.

Though the state ranked low, both Wichita and Overland Park cracked the top 90 in most fun cities.