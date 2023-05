TOWANDA, Kan. (KSNW) – USD 275 Circle Public Schools dismissed class Thursday at 12:15 p.m. due to a water main break.

The district said classes a the elementary and high school were called off. In addition, the track meet at the high school has been postponed until Monday. Practices are also canceled.

The City of Towanda said the break occurred in the Rainbow Ct. area. The city hasn’t provided further information.