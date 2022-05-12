TOWANDA, Kan. (KSNW) — The City of Towanda has posted an emergency notice for residents that a dangerous individual may be in the city limits.

Law enforcement notified the City of the person. He is described as bald, in his mid-30s, and wearing a white shirt and jeans.

Circle USD 375 Superintendent Don Potter said that the Butler County Sheriff’s Office alerted the district of “a situation.” As a result, the schools in Towanda are on a situational lockout. Potter said that means they have secured the perimeter of the schools, but classes are proceeding as usual. As of 2 p.m., school officials were still discussing how to handle dismissal at 3:05.

The City said that if you see the person, “Do not approach!” Instead, call 911 if you see someone matching the description.

The City posted the message on its Facebook page just before noon. The statement said to await further notification or removal of the notification to lower the alert.

So far, KSN has not learned what the person allegedly did or why he is considered dangerous. We will update this story as we get new information.