Town hall discusses Kansas bill that would allow undocumented immigrants to get driver's license

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) - A Kansas bill is in committee that could allow undocumented immigrants to get a driver's license. 12 states and the District of Columbia already have a similar law in place.

13-year-old Marisol shares a personal story how no access to a driver's license complicated her undocumented immigrant cousin's life.

"One of my cousins he was stopped by police and they thought that he had a false tag and he had his truck under someone else's name but he didn't realize that the tag department made a mistake and he was arrested and put into deportation," said Marisol.

A pre-filed house bill is looking to change that. House Bill 2003 was the topic today at a town hall meeting in Wichita.If passed, the bill would allow undocumented immigrants to get a driver's license - by showing other forms of documentation like a valid passport from the applicant's naitive country .

The bill's author, state Rep. Ponka-We Victors, R - Wichita, said she hopes to gain more community support.

"I can't do it alone I need help, I need advocates like you all to advocate to our chairman and our committee members that this is an important issue and that we need a hearing and a vote," said Rep. Victors.

State Rep. Jim Ward, R- Wichita, echoing those sentiments.

" So that people who have no control over immigration law don't get caught in a trap where they have to go to work to feed their families and then they are in deathly fear of being caught by law enforcement put in jail for driving to work," said Rep. Ward.

But across party lines, some lawmakers don't thnk the bill stands a chance.

"Well I highly doubt it passes the House and certainly if it does, it's dead on arrival in the Kansas Senate," said state Sen. Susan Wagle, R - Senate President.

Supporters say they will remain hopeful.

"It is going to be a long process from what I hear, and one of the main things I hear is not get discouraged, you know follow through," said Maria Castro of Wichita.