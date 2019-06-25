Town hall scheduled for veterans

DERBY, Kan. (KSNW) – The Robert J. Dole VA Medical Center wants to hear from veterans and their families at a town hall tonight.

It’s a good opportunity for veterans to express concerns or ask questions about their care.

Several people will be on hand to talk about VA medical care, eligibility, benefit claims, and VA programs.

VA staff said transparency is important.

“The biggest thing is knowing where to go for services or issues that you have,” said Akeam Ashford, public information officer. “This is kind of another avenue to communicate with our veterans about the services that are available to them.”

Staff will also address the new VA Mission Act, a VA-wide initiative that aims to break down barriers between veterans and healthcare.

Parking concerns and construction are also on the town hall agenda.

The Veteran Town Hall is from 6-8 p.m. at VFW Post 7253 in Derby, located at 101 S. Baltimore Avenue.