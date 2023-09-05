BENTLEY, Kan. (KSNW) — The City of Bentley will celebrate its 135th birthday this November, and it held a meeting over the weekend to plan the party. Bentley is a town of about 570 people in northern Sedgwick County.

On Sunday, community members gathered at Bentley City Hall to discuss ideas for the celebration. They want people to know what the town has to offer.

“We do have a lot of opportunity for growth,” Shannon Catlin, event coordinator, said. “We have open lots right now that you can build upon. And so if we can showcase our community in a positive light, it might draw more people to come into the community.”

If you would like to take part in the festivities, the birthday is Nov. 4.