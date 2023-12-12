WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Towne East Square is asking the community to bring donation Wishlist items to the mall through Friday, Dec. 17.

All donations collected will go to Wichita Children’s Home. Click here to view Wishlist items.

Donation bins are inside the Santa set or at the upper and lower levels of the Scheels cash registers.

The Wichita Children’s Home is a nonprofit that offers the only emergency, temporary, and residential care for children in our community. They are open 24/7 and rely on community support to continue to meet the needs of and ensure the safety of children in need.