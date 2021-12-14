Towne East Square announces multi-million-dollar makeover ahead of Scheels opening

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Towne East Square, a property of Simon, announced plans for a multi-million dollar interior and exterior makeover.
It is the first since 2008. Work is expected to begin early next year. A spokesperson says crews will transform the existing center with contemporary improvements and elevated landscaping to create a brighter, more inviting and updated atmosphere for shoppers.
Additional plans include:
- Re-imagined mall entrances featuring wood and glass detailing and updated signage
- The addition of outdoor seating areas to create pedestrian friendly zones
- Landscaping improvements at outdoor entryways, both vehicular and pedestrian, as well as in parking fields
- Updated exterior entrance monuments and way-finding signage to further assist shoppers in locating stores and restaurants
- Updated flooring throughout the second level
- New paving encompassing drive lanes and over 5,000 parking spots
Construction activity will be complete by spring 2023, timed with the opening of Scheels. Scheels is a destination sporting goods and entertainment store. The 220,000 square foot retail space will feature a variety of attractions, including sports simulators, a saltwater aquarium, wildlife mountain, and Gina’s Café, a restaurant serving specialty treats, soups, and sandwiches.
Other anchors at the mall include Von Maur, Dillards, JCPenney, Round One Entertainment, Old Navy, and H&M.