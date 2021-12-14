Towne East Square announces multi-million-dollar makeover ahead of Scheels opening

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Towne East Square, a property of Simon, announced plans for a multi-million dollar interior and exterior makeover.

It is the first since 2008. Work is expected to begin early next year. A spokesperson says crews will transform the existing center with contemporary improvements and elevated landscaping to create a brighter, more inviting and updated atmosphere for shoppers.

Additional plans include:

H&M store inside Towne East Square

Re-imagined mall entrances featuring wood and glass detailing and updated signage

The addition of outdoor seating areas to create pedestrian friendly zones

Landscaping improvements at outdoor entryways, both vehicular and pedestrian, as well as in parking fields

Updated exterior entrance monuments and way-finding signage to further assist shoppers in locating stores and restaurants

Updated flooring throughout the second level

New paving encompassing drive lanes and over 5,000 parking spots

Construction activity will be complete by spring 2023, timed with the opening of Scheels. Scheels is a destination sporting goods and entertainment store. The 220,000 square foot retail space will feature a variety of attractions, including sports simulators, a saltwater aquarium, wildlife mountain, and Gina’s Café, a restaurant serving specialty treats, soups, and sandwiches.

Other anchors at the mall include Von Maur, Dillards, JCPenney, Round One Entertainment, Old Navy, and H&M.