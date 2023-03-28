WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — It’s no secret that Scheels is opening in Towne East Square this July, but there are other stores you may not have heard about that have recently opened or plan to open in the next year.

Here is a list of stores that plan to open at Towne East:

Earthbound plans to open this spring. The store offers unique items “ranging from bohemian fashion to eclectic gifts and home decor.” It will be on the mall’s lower level in the Dillard’s wing.

Scheels opens July 1 in the former Sears building. The store specializes in sports, hunting, fishing and camping products. Scheels says its stores also feature attractions that provide shoppers with “an experience.”

Dry Goods, a fashion store, will open this fall on the upper level, center court.

KPOT, a Korean barbecue and hot pot restaurant, is coming in 2024 and will be at the mall’s southeast building entrance.

Towne East said these stores are now open:

Bon-ny Boutique, on the upper level in the Dillards’ wing, sells women’s fashions. It opened on March 11.

Daily Thread says it offers affordable fashion for women. It is on the lower level by Dillard’s.

Panda Boba is on the lower level in the food court. It offers teas, fruit drinks, shakes and slushies with flavored pearl-sized bubbles.

Pandora, a jewelry store known for its charm bracelets, necklaces and rings, is on the mall’s upper level next to Von Maur.

Pro Image offers licensed sports merchandise, such as ballcaps and jerseys. It is on the upper level next to Scheels.

The Third Planet is known for its many unique items, clothing, jewelry, and home decor. It moved to a new location on the upper level of Towne East in the Dillard’s wing.

Vans shoes and clothing store is on the upper-level near center court.

To find a complete list of Towne East stores, click here.