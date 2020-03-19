Towne East Square closing until March 29 due to COVID-19

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (KSNW) – Simon, announced that after extensive discussions with federal, state and local officials and in recognition of the need to address the spread of COVID-19, Simon will close all of its retail properties, including Malls, Premium Outlets and Mills in the U.S.

Simon owns Towne East Square in Wichita and said the measure will end on March 29.

“The health and safety of our shoppers, retailers, and employees is of paramount importance and we are taking this step to help reduce the spread of COVID-19 in our communities,” said David Simon, Chairman, Chief Executive Officer and President of Simon.

Simon has properties across North America, Europe and Asia.

