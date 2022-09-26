WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Towne East Square Mall is hosting a job fair.

The job fair will take place at the mall, 7700 E Kellogg Dr, on Wednesday, Sept. 28. from 3 to 7 p.m.

The mall is hoping to fill a variety of more than 50 available positions at more than 20 retailers. Retailers include Bath & Body Works, Dillard’s, Pandora and more. For the complete list, click here.

Retailers hiring will have a table in front of their store. For food court restaurants, visit the storefront for hiring inquiries.

Towne East Square says to bring your resume and wear your best attire.