WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita’s Towne East Square is hosting some Halloween activities on Saturday, Oct. 29, for families. The mall is located at 7700 E. Kellogg Drive.

The mall said it’s their second annual Fall Fest. The festival will be in the east parking lot next to Club Car Wash on Saturday from 2-4 p.m. It will feature a petting zoo, bounce house, face painting, treats and some special visitors.

Following the festival, children and their parents can go inside the mall for trick-or-treating from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

For other Halloween events in the Wichita area, click here.