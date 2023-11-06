WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Evergy has confirmed that the company has disconnected power from Towne West Square Mall for nonpayment.

In September, power was disconnected from the mall but restored once payment was received.

Evergy says the larger stores at the mall have separate accounts that remain in good standing and are not subject to disconnection.

Boulevard Theatres said on their website that if you have purchased tickets for a show, the tickets will be honored at a future showtime.

Kohan Retail Investment Group operates Towne West Square.

