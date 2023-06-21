WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The lights are staying on at Towne West Square. Evergy confirmed with KSN News in a statement that payment for an overdue energy bill has been received.

“Payment has been received and disconnection process cancelled,” said Evergy.

Evergy said Towne West Mall had been delinquent on its electric bill since last November, and after the energy company gave a firm cutoff date of Wednesday, Evergy received payment.

Initially, Kohan Retail Investment Group, which owns Towne West, was given a Tuesday cutoff date, but after “documentation” had been received showing a plan to make payment Wednesday, the energy company pushed the date back to Wednesday.