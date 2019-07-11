Towne West Square sold to new retail investment group

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita’s Towne West Square has been sold. The mall is located at 4600 West Kellogg and has 899,285 square feet of space.

Kohan Retail Investment Group purchased the mall for $14 million dollars. The group has 27 other mall properties listed on their website.

According to the website, Kohan says malls are evolving and no longer just a tent to stores and chains, but home to more local and medium-sized businesses of all kinds.

In 2014, Sears vacated 122,736 square feet it had leased at the property. Then years later, Dillard’s, which owned two anchor stores, downsized and converted a location into a clearance outlet.

JCPenney, Dillard’s Clearance, Dick’s Sporting Goods still anchor the mall. Convergys and Bosley Tires moved into part of the old Sears location.

Last August, Wells Fargo Bank filed a lawsuit against the former owner after they failed to pay a loan. The mall was put on the market months later.

