Towne West Square sold to new retail investment group

Local

by: KSN News,

Posted: / Updated:

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita’s Towne West Square has been sold. The mall is located at 4600 West Kellogg and has 899,285 square feet of space.

Kohan Retail Investment Group purchased the mall for $14 million dollars. The group has 27 other mall properties listed on their website.

According to the website, Kohan says malls are evolving and no longer just a tent to stores and chains, but home to more local and medium-sized businesses of all kinds.

In 2014, Sears vacated 122,736 square feet it had leased at the property. Then years later, Dillard’s, which owned two anchor stores, downsized and converted a location into a clearance outlet.

JCPenney, Dillard’s Clearance, Dick’s Sporting Goods still anchor the mall. Convergys and Bosley Tires moved into part of the old Sears location.

Last August, Wells Fargo Bank filed a lawsuit against the former owner after they failed to pay a loan. The mall was put on the market months later.

On KSN News at 5, we talk to the new owner about plans to develop the location.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather