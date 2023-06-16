WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Towne West Square Mall tenants are learning they may have to shut down as of Monday.

Evergy has notified the mall businesses that their power is being turned off. KSN News received the following statement from Evergy after we inquired about the notices:

After extended effort to retain payment from Towne West Mall for electric service, Evergy has provided a Monday deadline for payment that must be met for service to continue. We are notifying mall tenants because their operations will be impacted. Some larger stores in the mall are served separately on accounts that are in good standing and will not have service disconnected.” Lindsey Temaat, Evergy communications manager

The Evergy spokesperson says it has been an extended issue with multiple bills going unpaid. According to the county database, the mall also has not paid its property taxes for 2021 and 2022 and currently owes over $363,000.

KSN News has reached out to Kohan Retail Investment Group, the company that purchased the mall in 2019, and we are waiting for a response. We will update this story when more information is available.

