Toys dropped off for patients at Via Christi St. Francis ahead of Christmas

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Lexi’s Lamb Foundation dropped of toys and supplies for pediatric patients at Via Christi St. Francis on Tuesday ahead of Christmas.

“It’s a scary experience. It’s not a fun experience. In non-COVID years, we get to bring Santa up, and they get to see Santa Claus as well. Unfortunately, with COVID, he’s got to be busy in other places,” said Kathy Sparks, co-founder and president of Lexi’s Lamb.

The foundation serves both hospitals in Wichita. They provide parents with care packages, and nurses also received some treat boxes.

“The staff is great, but their resources are limited too, so we try to bridge that gap through fundraising and other efforts to provide those items, and they range from you know, coloring books and stuffed animals to larger toys or video game systems,” said Sparks.

The foundation has also helped buy new cribs for Wesley and St. Francis hospitals.

Lexi’s Lamb started 15 years ago and was named after a little girl who lost her life after spending five months in two hospitals.