Tractor-trailer hauling cattle overturns near Emporia

Kansas Turnpike Authority

EMPORIA, Kan. (AP) – Authorities say a tractor-trailer hauling cattle has overturned south of Emporia, killing several animals.

The Kansas Turnpike Authority says the crash happened early Wednesday on Interstate 35. The crash disrupted southbound traffic as crews worked to get the rig upright. No other details were immediately released.

