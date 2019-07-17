Trader Joe’s to open store in Wichita later this year

The Trader Joe’s sign is seen during the grand opening of a Trader Joe’s on October 18, 2013 in Pinecrest, Florida. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The speculation has finally ended. Trader Joe¹s will open a store in Wichita later this year

The store will located in Wichita’s Bradley Fair in the 1800 block of North Rock Road.

Right now, the store isn’t sharing the exact opening date. However, the store is already hiring.

Trader Joes has 480 stores nationwide. Right now, the nearest stores to Wichita are located in Tulsa and Oklahoma City.

If you would like more information on Trader Joe’s and job opportunities, click here for a link to their website.