Trader Joe’s Wichita location now open

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Doors to the first Wichita location Trader Joe’s opened at 9 a.m. on Friday.

After being on Wichitans’ wishlist for years, the California-based grocery store featuring products with a cult-like following set up shop in Bradley Fair.

“You think about the traffic Trader Joe’s is going to bring and the volume of people it’s going to bring so it could make other folks and other entities want to be here, too,” Becky Tuttle, Wichita City Council District II, said ahead of the opening.

Grand opening activities are scheduled throughout the day, including music, food tastings and giveaways.

“I know some people that actually leave our city to go to Trader Joe’s in other cities, so it’s going to give them one more reason to shop here locally,” Tuttle added.

One thing the Wichita store will not feature: the store’s well-known selection of wine, due to Kansas law.

