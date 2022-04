WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – New work being done on a water pipe that broke in October will impact drivers.

It will close the 13th Street on-ramp to northbound I-135 beginning Wednesday.

The project also closes the right lane and the shoulder on northbound I-135.

Crews are replacing additional sections of pipe near the area where the pipe ruptured.

The areas will be impacted until at least mid-May, according to KDOT officials.