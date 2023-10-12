WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Southbound I-135 is scheduled to be reduced to one lane in north Wichita starting at 7 p.m. Thursday.

The Kansas Department of Transportation says a crane being used for construction needs to be moved from the east to the west side of the interstate near the K-96 interchange. The process is expected to take about an hour to complete.

A rolling roadblock will be used for around 5 minutes during the move. Southbound lanes will be closed between 37th Street Bridge and 29th Street North.

You can keep an eye on the progress of the move this evening. Just visit Wichway.org, select “Cameras” from the side panel, and select the available cameras in the area.