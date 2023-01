WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Traffic is clearing up on westbound Kellogg near I-235 after a crash late Wednesday afternoon.

Courtesy: WICHway

As of 5:45 p.m., WICHway shows the two outside lanes on westbound Kellogg have reopened after the multi-car crash.

No injuries were reported.

The Wichita Police Department asked drivers to avoid Kellogg on their way home from work.

“Slow down and drive safely, Wichita!” @WichitaPolice tweeted.