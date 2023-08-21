A semi is overturned in the median at I-235 and Kellogg on Aug. 21, 2023. (Photo Courtesy WichWay.org)

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Traffic on Interstate 235 is backing up after a tractor-trailer overturned near Kellogg Monday afternoon.

First responders are on the scene, but so far, there is no word of any serious injuries.

A semi is overturned in the median at I-235 and Kellogg on Aug. 21, 2023. (Photo Courtesy WichWay.org)

Traffic is almost at a standstill at I-235 and K-42, Aug. 21, 2023. (Photo Courtesy WichWay.org)

Traffic on I-235 is down to one lane in each direction. Southbound I-235 appears to be moving more smoothly than northbound lanes, which are almost at a standstill at I-235 and Kansas Highway 42.

If you want to avoid the delay, consider an alternate route.

To check for updates on the situation, visit WichWay.org, which shows the latest traffic conditions, construction projects, and crashes on the main roads through Wichita.