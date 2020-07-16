Traffic halted in west Wichita due to construction crew hitting gas line

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Construction crews hitting a gas line has caused 29th Street to close down temporarily between Ridge and Tyler Thursday. This happened around 5:30 p.m.

No evacuations have been reported in that area at this time.

