Traffic incident forces closure of US 50 just east of Dodge City

DODGE CITY, Kan. (KSNW) — A section of US 50 near Dodge City is closed as first responders deal with a traffic incident. The Kansas Department of Transportation is using the word “incident” to describe what is happening. KSN has reached out to the Kansas Highway Patrol for clarification.

KDOT says the closure is from five to six miles east of Dodge City to US 283 and the Edwards County line. Both lanes of traffic are closed. KDOT crews are redirecting traffic in the area.

U.S. 50 is closed from the U.S. 283 jct. in Ford County to the Ford/Edwards County Line. Please use alternate route. pic.twitter.com/oaVZVQHqNu — SWKansasKDOT (@SWKansasKDOT) September 14, 2021

You can check KanDrive.org to find out when the road reopens. We will also be checking and will update this story as more information becomes available.