Emergency crews respond to a broken gas line on Murdock, near Mead, in Wichita, on Sept. 29, 2022. (KSN Photo)

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Emergency crews blocked off Murdock Street near Ascension Via Christi St. Francis Hospital Thursday.

Sedgwick County dispatchers say a construction crew hit a gas line near Murdock. As of noon, one block of Murdock, from Mead Avenue to Washington, is closed while gas company workers try to fix the leak.

A spokesperson for the Wichita Fire Department said the construction crew hit a one-inch gas line in front of Superior Service Company. He said the company has been evacuated.

