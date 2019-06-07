Traffic signs will change after weather delays project

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Orange cones are a familiar sight around Wichita streets. Wouldn’t it be nice to know when they’ll be gone?

The City of Wichita started installing traffic signs in July 2018 to assure drivers that construction to area roads is coming to an end.

A sign on 21st Street, near Yale and Hillside, reads: This Road is Getting a Facelift! New Surface Spring 2019.

Spring officially ends on June 21, and officials acknowledged construction is behind.

The construction is part of Wichita’s Pavement Preservation Project — three streets are complete, one is in progress and 11 are expected to start in the next few months.

All areas have to undergo work in two phases:

Repair pavement defects, like thermal cracking and potholes Add surface treatment

The City of Wichita’s construction manager said a long winter and wet May delayed the second phase to many areas.

“We have some temperature limitations on the surface treatment, so that’s why typically these projects may extend into the spring or even into the summer, depending on the weather we have,” said Steve Degenhardt.

The city plans to switch the signs to say Summer 2019 so drivers don’t get confused.

After crews finish the project, they’ll move onto 15 more streets in Wichita.

Pawnee, 135th to 119th

Central, Maize to 1/2 mile west

Tyler, Maple to 2nd

West St., 13th to 21st St. bridge

Meridian, I-235 to 63rd

Hillside, 31st to Pawnee

Pawnee, Hillside to George Washington Blvd.

Oliver, Pawnee to Harry

Harry, Hillside to Oliver

Oliver, Central to 17th

13th, Rock to K-96

Webb, 13th to 21st

Central, Webb to Beech Ave. (west of runway tunnel)

Central, just west of Greenwich to 127th

55th, Seneca to Broadway

According to Degenhardt, pavement repairs should begin sometime in the summer. The final phase will start in the fall, go throughout the winter, and should wrap up by spring-summer 2020.

The upcoming construction will impact drivers’ commutes.

“Most streets are going to be reduced to one lane in each one direction during these pavement repairs,” said Degenhardt. “Some of those could last a number of weeks at a time.”

More information about the pavement project can be found on the city’s Public Works and Utilities page.