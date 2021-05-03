Traffic stop in east Wichita involves self-inflicted shooting, suspect critically injured

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Police are investigating a traffic stop in east Wichita Monday afternoon that involved a self-inflicted gunshot. The call came in around 1:30 p.m. and took place at Oliver and Orme.

Wichita police say officers initiated a traffic stop on a vehicle with three occupants at Glendale and Orme. That’s when one of the occupants took off and fled on foot. Officers pursued and after a short chase, the suspect produced a firearm and reportedly shot himself at Oliver and Orme.

The suspect was transported to a local hospital with critical injuries. Police are still investigating the motivation for the suspect to take off. The other two occupants in the vehicle are cooperating and talking to detectives. The investigation is ongoing.