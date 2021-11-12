Traffic to be reduced on 63rd Street South bridge near Derby after inspection reveals a problem

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Sedgwick County will begin repairs on the 63rd Street South bridge over the Arkansas River west of Derby beginning Nov. 15.

A detailed inspection, undertaken by an engineering consultant, revealed significant deterioration at the end of three bridge beams under the west end of the bridge structure due to salt and water intrusion.

The county said two lanes will be closed and work could last six to 12 months while repair solutions are being developed. It is not known if repairs can be made without closing the entire bridge.

“We are developing a repair plan and estimate of repair costs. We’ll be taking budget requests to the county commission in the near future for approval,” said Jim Weber, director of public works for Sedgwick County.

The county said the bridge was built in 1979 and carries about 11,000 vehicles per day. Drivers should expect some delays after the lane reduction, especially during rush hours, due to the merging of traffic.