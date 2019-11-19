Traffic will move from frontage roads to a new portion of East Kellogg between Webb and K-96

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A major traffic project in Wichita is about to take another step forward.

Later this week, traffic will move from frontage roads to a new portion of Kellogg between Webb and K-96.

According to city officials, the zone will still be an active construction area so speeds will remain at 40 mph.

Crews will still be finishing work on the highway. The city did not specify an exact time the road will open but said it would happen Thursday.

Construction on the East Kellogg project started in August 2015 and includes a redesigned Kellogg and Webb intersection and widening of Kellogg from Webb to Greenwich. A second project, started in 2016 and expected to be completed in 2021, continues widening Kellogg to a six-lane freeway between Greenwich and K-96.

More information can be found at www.e54ict.com.

