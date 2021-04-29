Train breaks down in Newton, forces traffic detours

Local

by: KSN News

Posted: / Updated:

A train broke down in Newton, causing traffic delays, April 29, 2021.

NEWTON, Kan. (KSNW) — Harvey County dispatchers tell KSN that there is a traffic tie-up in Newton involving a train.

Dispatchers say a BNSF Railway train broke down while going through the town and has basically cut the town in half.

Drivers are having to look for roads that are not blocked in order to get to the other side of the tracks. They can take Highway 50 on the south side of town, exiting at Meridian, to access the west half of town. The highway has a bridge over the railroad tracks in that area.

Dispatchers say Spencer and Old Trail is open in the northeast part of Newton.

There is no word yet on how long the traffic delays will last.

The latest news straight to your Inbox: Click here to sign up for the KSN Daily News Digest

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories