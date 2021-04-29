Train breaks down in Newton, forces traffic detours

NEWTON, Kan. (KSNW) — Harvey County dispatchers tell KSN that there is a traffic tie-up in Newton involving a train.

Dispatchers say a BNSF Railway train broke down while going through the town and has basically cut the town in half.

Drivers are having to look for roads that are not blocked in order to get to the other side of the tracks. They can take Highway 50 on the south side of town, exiting at Meridian, to access the west half of town. The highway has a bridge over the railroad tracks in that area.

Dispatchers say Spencer and Old Trail is open in the northeast part of Newton.

There is no word yet on how long the traffic delays will last.