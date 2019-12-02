Car crashes at railroad critically injuring 2 near Derby

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Sedgwick County Sheriff’s deputies say two people are in critical condition early Monday after their car crashed at a railroad track south of Derby.

Dispatchers said the crash was near K-15 and 95th Street South at 1:16 a.m. Two patients were critically injured when EMS responded.

The intersection is closed for what authorities called a ‘large scene.’

Earlier reports indicated a train versus car crash, but deputies later corrected the report that the victims’ vehicle wrecked in the railroad track rather than a train.

A train was in the area, though. Officials say its conductor first reported the crash to authorities.

A KSN News crew is headed to the scene to get the latest information. Authorities are encouraging citizens to avoid driving through the area. We will follow the story as it develops.

